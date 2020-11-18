1/1
REBEKAH JARVIS "BECKY" WILDER
REBEKAH 'BECKY'
JARVIS WILDER, 81

LAKE ALFRED - Rebekah 'Becky' Jarvis Wilder, 81, of Lake Alfred, passed away November 12 with family at her side at Good Shepherd Hospice. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama to Cliff and Violet Jarvis.
Becky loved singing in church, sewing, working with youth at church & being a Girl Scout leader. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Winter Haven. Becky 'Mam-Maw' played a key role in raising her grandchildren by providing preschool and after school care.
Becky is survived by: husband Cal Wilder; sons Rick and Ron Kyzer; daughters Kandy Guillette and Kim Skinner; step sons Mike, Clint, Steve, Alan, Larry & Scott Wilder; siblings Barbara Brown, Dolores Dotson, Susan Self, & Jonnie Jarvis; 18 grandchildren & 14 great grandchildren.
The celebration of life/memorial service will be at 1:00 pm Thursday, November 19, at First Baptist Church, Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Ledger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
