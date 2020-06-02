REIDUNN
KRISTIANSEN GURD, 98
LAKELAND - Reidunn Kristiansen Gurd (98 years young) passed away peacefully at her home Friday, May 29, 2020.
She was the widow of her beloved husband Clifton W. Gurd, SMSGT USAF. She is survived by her son Scott Gurd of Spring Hill, FL and her daughter Linda Mock and husband Jimmy of Lakeland, as well as Linda's two sons Eric Edson and wife Tabitha and William Lay and wife Brittany, also of Lakeland.
Reidunn was born December 27, 1921 in West Baerum, Norway. Her father was a prominent political figure in Oslo during WWII. She suffered thru the Nazi occupation of Norway. She met her husband who was assigned to the American Embassy in Oslo and they were married April 11, 1953. She came to America shortly thereafter and became the consummate dutiful military wife and mother. She became an American citizen officially August 12, 1965 while her husband was in Vietnam. She moved to Lakeland in 1968 when her husband was assigned to MacDill Air Force base in Tampa. She was always a very active member of Grace Lutheran Church constantly visiting shut ins and parishioners in care facilities. Due to the pandemic a memorial service will be held some time in the next several weeks at Grace Lutheran TBD. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that contributions be made in her name to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.