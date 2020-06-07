Robert Bruce Myers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERT
BRUCE MYERS

MAPLE GROVE - Robert Bruce Myers, 62, of Maple Grove, Minnesota passed away suddenly on June 1, 2020 from complications of a sudden onset acute leukemia.
Robert was a highly valued member of the General Mills family for over 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, Faye W. Myers; children, Sebastian Myers, Carina Myers & Lauren Skaar; sister, Sharon (Richard) Vickers; brothers, Vernon
(Cindy) Myers, Ron (Debbie) Myers, Michael (Lana) Myers, Richard(Loretta) Myers and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Myers and his mother,Kathryn Myers.
Memorials preferred to the family for education and ministry.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tues. 6/9 at 10-11 a.m. a private Memorial service for the family will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland, FL 33810.
Private burial will take place at Serenity Gardens, Lakeland, Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved