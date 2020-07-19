1/1
VIVIAN J. "JUDY" HALL
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VIVIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VIVIAN J. 'JUDY'
HALL, 80

LAKELAND - Vivian J. Hall, age 80, passed away July 13, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health.
Judy was born in Elba, Alabama on February 6, 1940 to Thomas E. & Helen (Jones) Farmer, Sr. She moved from Mulberry to Lakeland 50 years ago. In 1958, Judy was crowned the Mulberry Phosphate Jubilee Queen. She was a member of Mulberry United Methodist Church.
Judy loved animals. She and Cleo's most passionate hobby was raising and racing Thoroughbred horses, including their most successful 'Judy's Red Shoes,' who was named after Judy.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Cleo Hall. She is survived by her sons: Bruce (Reesa) Hall & Todd Hall, grandson: Dakota Hall, brother: Dr. Rev. Tom (Peggy) Farmer and nieces: Page, Ashby & Brooke.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation in 'Judy's' name to: Mulberry United Methodist Church: 306 N. Church Ave., Mulberry, FL, 33860.
A celebration of 'Judy's' life to be planned at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 18, 2020
Tom, Bruce and Todd. We mourn with you for the loss of sister and mother and friend. But we rejoice with you knowing that she is now reunited with Cleo, Hobson, Tom Sr. and other loved ones gone on before. We will cherish the memory moments we had with beautiful sweet Judy and soft spoken and strong Cleo. The many more memories you all have will sustain and comfort you now and in the days ahead as will our loving Heavenly Father.
Chip & Joyce Wester
July 18, 2020
Dear Bruce and Todd - I send this with a sad heart . Judy and I shared many fun wonderful years togather. I am so thankful I did get to spend time with her within the last year. It was was like old times. She is now in a better place with no suffering or pain. May Gods light shine upon her and your family now and always .
Much Love Sandy Purvis Thompson ❤
Sandy Purvis Thompson
July 17, 2020
Bruce and Todd I am so sorry to hear that your Mom has gone home. I loved her very much. I enjoyed spending time with her last year when my mom was in the rehab center with her. She and Mom shared memories, love and friendship. Please let me know if I can do anything for you. I know she is happy being with your dad, my mom and her many friends who have been waiting for her. God bless you all!
Donna Thomas McKnight
Friend
July 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I still remember lovely Judy being crowned Miss Mulberry in the late 50's. God bless & be with her family.
Sylvia Ernestine Barley-Rancourt
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved