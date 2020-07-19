VIVIAN J. 'JUDY'
HALL, 80
LAKELAND - Vivian J. Hall, age 80, passed away July 13, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health.
Judy was born in Elba, Alabama on February 6, 1940 to Thomas E. & Helen (Jones) Farmer, Sr. She moved from Mulberry to Lakeland 50 years ago. In 1958, Judy was crowned the Mulberry Phosphate Jubilee Queen. She was a member of Mulberry United Methodist Church.
Judy loved animals. She and Cleo's most passionate hobby was raising and racing Thoroughbred horses, including their most successful 'Judy's Red Shoes,' who was named after Judy.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Cleo Hall. She is survived by her sons: Bruce (Reesa) Hall & Todd Hall, grandson: Dakota Hall, brother: Dr. Rev. Tom (Peggy) Farmer and nieces: Page, Ashby & Brooke.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation in 'Judy's' name to: Mulberry United Methodist Church: 306 N. Church Ave., Mulberry, FL, 33860.
A celebration of 'Judy's' life to be planned at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.