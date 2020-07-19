Bruce and Todd I am so sorry to hear that your Mom has gone home. I loved her very much. I enjoyed spending time with her last year when my mom was in the rehab center with her. She and Mom shared memories, love and friendship. Please let me know if I can do anything for you. I know she is happy being with your dad, my mom and her many friends who have been waiting for her. God bless you all!

Donna Thomas McKnight

Friend