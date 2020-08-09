Edinburg - Abel Flores Sr., 80, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Senior Care in Edinburg.Abel lived in Edinburg most of his life and was a member of First Lutheran Church in Edinburg. He retired after 30 years of working with the Hidalgo County Health Department as a health inspector.Dad was someone to learn from, look up to, respect, listen to, talk to, to be proud of, and admire but most of all someone with whom to share all that life has to offer. We feel beyond blessed and extremely grateful that we had all that and much more in our dad. To say that we love him would be an understatement. We cannot begin to imagine nor having him around. They say no one on this earth is perfect but dad surely was a perfect husband, father grandfather, and great-grandfather to us. Dad's love was unconditional and this is something we will cherish and take with us forever. He will be forever in our hearts. We would also like to give a sincere thank you to Senior Care for their excellent care.He is preceded in death by his parents, Gudran Sr. and Eloisa Flores; his brother, Ricardo Flores, his sister, Elisa Gil; Survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mary (Maria) Flores of Edinburg; two sons, Abel Flores Jr.; James P. (Sandra) Flores of Edinburg; two grandchildren, Brenda (Fabian) Flores Rodriguez of Edinburg, Josie Marie (Alan) Garcia of Cincinnati Ohio; four great-grandchildren, Hailey Rhae Trevino, Emmalyn Trevino of Edinburg, Aurora Juliette Garcia, William James Garcia of Cincinnati, Ohio; two brothers, Gudran (+Eva) Flores Jr. of Edinburg, Eleazar (Estela) Flores of Pharr; two sisters, Ester (+Alejandro) Lopez of Mira Loma, CA, Elva Flores of Edinburg.Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of Edinburg