Houston, TX - Arnold Fonseca Jr., age 30, passed away peacefully on May 1st, 2019 with his family at his side. He was reunited with his grandfather, Gilberto Fonseca Sr. He was the eldest grandson of Idolina R. Fonseca. Arnold was the loving son of Arnold Fonseca Sr. and Yvette Thomas, and loyal brother to Amber Fonseca. Proud nephew of Linda (Christian) Matthews, Norma Fonseca, Jesse (Guillermina) Fonseca, Gilberto Jr. (Perla) Fonseca. Cousin of Amanda Fonseca, Gilbert Fonseca III, Esai Fonseca, David Fonseca, Daniel Fonseca, Madeleine Matthews and Elian Matthews. Further survived by other relatives and friends.



Born in Austin, TX, Arnold spent many of his adult years in Chicago, Austin and the Rio Grande Valley. Arnold was a truly remarkable young man who went out of his way to heal others and spread his love throughout. He especially connected with others through his love of table tennis and music. At any given time, you could find Arnold playing his guitar on campus, and engaging in meaningful conversation with friends and others. He was particularly devoted to a career in physics, attending bible study while simultaneously pursuing his Masters degree at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Above all, he loved his family and friends dearly. A memorial gathering will take place at Legacy Chapels (4610 S Jackson Rd, Edinburg TX 78539) on Sunday, May 5th from 5pm- 9pm. A funeral mass will be held at 10am on Monday, May 6th at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church (122 W Hawk Ave, Pharr, TX 78577), followed by final burial at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens (4607 N Sugar Rd, Pharr, TX 78577).



Flowers may be directed to Legacy Chapels, while cards and letters can be sent to the following address: 1104 Northpoint Dr., Pharr, TX 78577. Published in The Monitor on May 4, 2019