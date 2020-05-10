McAllen - Elva V. Zavala, 83, left to be with the Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center. She was born to Antonio & Lazara Villarreal on September 13, 1936 in La Azucar, Mexico. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children: Martha Zavala, Yolanda Zavala, Patricia Zavala Trevino, Zoraida Zavala Flores, Nancy Zavala and Ruben Zavala Jr. She will also be greatly missed by 12 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters and 3 brothers. Mom was an amazing woman who loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. She touched so many lives and was loved by many. She enjoyed volunteering at Alvarez Elementary as a cross guard for the children. She loved her job at McAllen Memorial years ago helping out with the kids. Family will receive friends Monday, May 11, 2020 from 1 pm to 9 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11 am Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission.