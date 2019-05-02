Edinburg - Humberta "Berta" Garza, 61, entered eternal rest on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Solara Specialty Hospital in McAllen. She was born on Sunday, November 03, 1957 in Edinburg, Texas to Gerardo Garza and Gaudalupe Rosales Garza. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Macario Garza, sisters, Victoriana Diaz and Diana Hodge, brothers-in-law; Valeriano Diaz, Armando Sanchez and James Hodge.



Berta is survived by her son; Michael Cobb, granddaughters; Skylar Cobb and Rosyln Mata, brothers; Ramon (Cristina) Garza, Margarito (Juana) Garza and Juan Garza, sisters; Lucia Sanchez and Teresa (Gumercindo) Zambrano, numerous nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends.



Berta loved spending time with her family and was a hard worker. She worked for Dr. Linda Villarreal, Dr. Gumaro Garza and Dr. Alberto Gutierrez & Dr. Antonio Wong for many years as a Laboratory Technician.



Her family will receive friends on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM at Val Verde Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Donna, Texas. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Gabriel Hodge, Phillip Hodge, Damian Garza, Vidal Zambrano, Frank Jaggard and Saul Porras. Funeral services have been entrusted to Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on May 2, 2019