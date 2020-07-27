Edinburg - Jose Luis Salazar, 54, entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Edinburg Regional Medical Center. He was born on a Friday, September 17, 1965 in Linares, Nuevo Leon Mexico to Juan Salazar and Maria Cruz Hernandez.



Jose is survived by his wife of 31 years, Rosa Linda Sanchez Salazar, children; Jose Luis (Veronica Moreno) Salazar, Juan (Maria Chavero) Salazar and Estefani Salazar, brothers; Oscar (Hortencia) Salazar and Reynaldo (Guadalupe) Salazar, sisters; Maria del Socorro Salazar Hernandez and Maria Guadalupe Salazar Hernandez and 4 grandchildren.



Jose Luis lived in Edinburg for over 15 years and worked in construction. He enjoyed playing and watching baseball. He was a very humble and hardworking man always trying to provide for his family. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched.



Graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna, TX. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store