1/1
Jose Luis Salazar
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edinburg - Jose Luis Salazar, 54, entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Edinburg Regional Medical Center. He was born on a Friday, September 17, 1965 in Linares, Nuevo Leon Mexico to Juan Salazar and Maria Cruz Hernandez.

Jose is survived by his wife of 31 years, Rosa Linda Sanchez Salazar, children; Jose Luis (Veronica Moreno) Salazar, Juan (Maria Chavero) Salazar and Estefani Salazar, brothers; Oscar (Hortencia) Salazar and Reynaldo (Guadalupe) Salazar, sisters; Maria del Socorro Salazar Hernandez and Maria Guadalupe Salazar Hernandez and 4 grandchildren.

Jose Luis lived in Edinburg for over 15 years and worked in construction. He enjoyed playing and watching baseball. He was a very humble and hardworking man always trying to provide for his family. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched.

Graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna, TX. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Val Verde Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved