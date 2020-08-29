1/1
Leila Puente Lara
McAllen - Leila Puente Lara, age 66, of Mcallen, Texas passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Leila was born May 28, 1954.

She was preceded in death by father Jose Carmen Puente; mother Aurora Lara; sister Dora Puente and uncle Pedro Lara.

Leila is survived by her daughter, Erika Suarez and her husband Enrique; grandchildren, Kendra, Aryanna, Skyler, William; siblings, Israel, Evelia, Blanca Noelia, Maria Del Carmen, Gumaro, Rigoberto, Homero, Oscar and numerous extended family and friends.

A visitation for Leila will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel in Mission. A rosary will be recited Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 6:00 PM. and the funeral service will occur at 7:00 PM.

The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at DHR Hospice for their care and attention for Leila. We appreciate and thank all the nurses that cared for my mom and became family from Homecare Dimensions.

To comply with the current county mandate, masks are required to enter the building and social distancing is recommended.

Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 N. Taylor Road, Mission, Texas.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
9569941238
