Loyce Elaine Zahnd Rogers
1925 - 2020
McAllen - Loyce Elaine Zahnd Rogers was born March 10, 1925 to John Arthur and Nettie Mae Zahnd, in Florence, Alabama. Her first twenty years were spent in Northwest Alabama. During the war years, she worked for the rationing board. At the same time, M. Glenn Rogers was serving our country in the US Army Air Corps in Europe. After the war, they both enrolled in Abilene Christian College, where they met and were married in 1947.

In answer to a call to preach the gospel, they spent their lives in its proclamation. Glenn was called home in 2003. In the evening of October 21, 2020, having lived the last 67 years in South Texas, Loyce was called home.

Loyce is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, two daughters-in-law, Suzanne (Ron's wife) and Joyce (John's wife). She is survived by her four sons, Ronald, John, Timothy (Donna), and Anthony (Jane). She is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Special thanks to Warren and Paula Berkley and the loving brethren at Laurel Heights Church of Christ.

Visitation will be Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5 to 8 PM at Kreidler Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Kreidler Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens on Taylor Road in Mission.



Published in The Monitor on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Kreidler Funeral Home
OCT
31
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Kreidler Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
