Dr. Lucas Humberto Hinojosa Jr.
1937 - 2020
Red Gate - Dr. Lucas Humberto Hinojosa Jr., 83, entered eternal rest Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at his residence in Red Gate, Texas surrounded by family and friends.

Dr. Hinojosa was born in La Grulla, Texas to Natalia Longoria Hinojosa and Lucas Humberto Hinojosa on February 24, 1937. He grew up in Red Gate with his three siblings and would live the rest of his life with his beloved wife raising their four children at La Hacienda Hinojosa. Dr. Hinojosa was a man of dedication and service. He served in the Army National Guard achieving the rank of Staff Sargent, served his community for many years as a volunteer with the Linn-San Manuel Fire Department and was an active member at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Linn-San Manuel. Dr. Hinojosa followed his mother's footsteps serving many generations of children across the Rio Grande Valley as a teacher, administrator, curriculum sales representative, an Edinburg CISD School Board Member & President, and Chairman of the Board for the Hidalgo County Head Start Program. In addition to his faith in God, Dr. Hinojosa whole-heartedly believed and lived by the words of Nelson Mandela, "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." He took every opportunity to share this message with the children and families he served through the many years in education hoping to empower and better their lives.

Dr. Hinojosa is survived by his wife of 60 years, Silvia Elisabeth Trevino Hinojosa of Red Gate and their four children, Dr. Lucas Gerard Hinojosa (Norma Alvarado) of Red Gate, Benjamin Paul Hinojosa (Belinda Benavides) of Mission, Natalie Bea Hinojosa Garza (Ramiro Garza Jr.) of Red Gate, Omar Rene Hinojosa (Marie Batura) of Manhattan, Kansas; 11 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Romeo Omar Hinojosa of Edinburg, Noelia Martha Hinojosa Pena (+Roy David Pena) of Red Gate, and Arnaldo Joel Hinojosa of Dallas. Special thanks are extended to Mari and Armando Calvillo and Omar Calvillo for caring for our father. Special thanks also to Homar Rodriguez for the loving care he provided to our father until his final resting day.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Live streaming will be available via Zoom using meeting ID 867 4382 6612, passcode 352861. Graveside service will take place at 9 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission, officiated by Fr. Alejandro Flores.

Pallbearers will be Lucas Gerard Hinojosa Jr., Dr. Daniel Eric Hinojosa, Benjamin Paul Hinojosa Jr., Miguel Arturo Garza, Javier Andres Garza and Lucas Francisco Hinojosa.

Honorary pallbearers are Enrique Omar Hinojosa, Romeo Omar Hinojosa, Ramiro Garza Jr. and Arnaldo Joel Hinojosa.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
NOV
22
Rosary
06:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
NOV
23
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Valley Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
