Maria Magdelena Ponce De Leon, 84 of El Dorado, AR; died on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Timberlane Health and Rehab.
Born on May 29, 1936 in Pawnee, TX; she was the daughter of Julian and Consuelo Fisher Alvarado. Maria graduated from Texas State Tech Institute. She retired after a career in retail with Dillards. Maria enjoyed cooking and playing with her dogs and birds. Maria was of the Catholic faith. She was preceded in death by parents and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors are a daughter Linda Sullivent (Roy) of El Dorado, AR; grandchildren Erik Michael Jackson (Iliana) of Pharr, TX and Erika Michelle Jackson (Jason) of Goldbar, WA; nieces Maria Cecilia Mendoza (Victor) and Mary Nave Both of West Valley, UT; nephews Adan Barrera (Rhi Za) and Michael Barrera (Tracy); a sister Julia Freeland (Bob) of Atwell, NE; a brother Victoriano Alvarado of Houston, TX.
Graveside services by Heavenly Grace Funeral Home will be at 11 am, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, TX with Deacon Johnny Alvarado officiating. Local arrangements by Young's Funeral Directors.
Memorials may be made to UCAPS, 2000 Sunset Rd, El Dorado, AR 71730.
