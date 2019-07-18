SAN JUAN - Mario Alberto De Leon, 43, went home to the Lord Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at his residence in San Juan.



Born in Pharr, he had lived in San Juan most of his life. Mario was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He enjoyed traveling for business trips to Vegas, discussing politics, and had a great passion towards making movies. Mr. De Leon is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 13 years, Holly De Leon of San Juan; three children, Mario Aden De Leon, Hercules De Leon, Matthew De Leon, all of San Juan; his parents, Mario and Consuelo De Leon of Pharr; three siblings, Celia (Arturo) Juarez of McAllen, Nancy (Humberto) Lucio of Red Oak, TX, and Fabian (Tiffany) Torres of Donna.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Friday, July 19, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Published in The Monitor on July 18, 2019