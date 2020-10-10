Pharr - Nicolasa Salinas went home to Our Lord surrounded by her family at Amara Hospice in Edinburg, TX on October 8, 2020.Nicolasa was born December 6, 1925, in McAllen, TX to Jesus and Martina Salinas. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Pedro Ambrosio, and Jose; four sisters, Margarita, Petra, M. Isabel, and Isidra.She is survived by her loving six brothers, Asencion, Luis, Juan, Jesus, Jr, Alejandro; three loving sisters, Maria A. Villescas, Carmen Mota, Lourdes Frick; beloved niece, Anna Arroyo; grand-niece, Audrey Arroyo; beloved nephew, Richard Villescas; grand-nephew Chris (Melissa) Villescas; great-grand nephews Cole and Cayden Villescas; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she also loved dearly. She was a lovely lady!"Nikito" as she was fondly called, was a devout Catholic devoted to her Savior Our Lord and Our Blessed Mother Mary. She was a member of the "Hijas de Maria" original chapter at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in San Juan.She worked at Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan for 53 years to the age of 91 years. She loved her job and the acquaintances of her co-workers and administrators.Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in San Juan. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.