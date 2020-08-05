Edinburg, TX - Raul C. Hinojosa (born May 3, 1921-2020); age 99, of Edinburg, Texas (formally of Mercedes, Texas)



Passed away July 25, 2020 after a brief illness.



Son of the late Jose M. Hinojosa and Felipa C. Hinojosa .



Raul is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Estella Marroquin Hinojosa, loving daughters Lydia Vela (Ramon), Martha Gonzalez (Armando) and Norma Barrera; five beloved grandchildren and beloved 11 great grandchildren; brother Roberto Hinojosa. He was preceded in death by his brothers Jose Maria and Gilberto Hinojosa; sisters Emma Soto, Dora Hinojosa, Bertha Hinojosa, Francis Chica Lozano, and Consuelo Chamberlin.



He served honorably in the United States Navy during World War II as a Naval Gunner. A true warrior and protector of our nation, who blessed family members with stories of his deployments and the friendships he established through these times. A person who could take a dark time in history and expose the silver lining that rested there the whole time.



Throughout his years, Raul always loved to work in sales and became the Manager of Edelstein's Furniture store for 35 years in Edinburg, Texas. He loved working with people and always excelled in his career by always treating people fairly.



Raul enjoyed his retirement by always tinkering in the garage and around the house, making and building things and figuring out how things worked. Raul would breathe life into anything he touched and created. He so loved to hear his Big Band 40s music on his radio. He took care of his family by always being there for them. Raul would say "Tomorrow is another day and it will be fine."



He left this world in the same way that he lived it, with Thankfulness, Love and Faith. We will all miss him so dearly.



Celebration of Life will be at a later date.



