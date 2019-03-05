|
Mission - Virginia R. Muniz, 71, passed away on March 3, 2019 at Amara Hospice in Edinburg. She was born on November 3, 1947 in Mission, TX.
She is survived by her husband, of 54 years, Leonel Muniz Sr.; children Leonel (Sandra) Muniz Jr., Edna M. (Maximino) Bustos Jr., and Jason O. Muniz; grandchildren Jacob Muniz, Jenafer Muniz, Justice Muniz, Erica D. (Stephen) Muniz-Orr, Sheyanne M. Bustos, Shannia M. Bustos, Jazlyn Muniz, Marcella Muniz, Audrina Muniz, and Jason Aidan Muniz. She is also survived by her siblings Manuela Rivas, Samuel Rivas, Alicia Ramirez, Maria Buentello, Teresa Garza and Juan Rivas.
Virginia was preceded in death by her daughter Angie Muniz; father Samuel Rivas Sr.; as well as by her mother Virginia G. Rivas.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 1pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. A viewing will follow from 2-9 with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Cremation will follow.
Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 5, 2019