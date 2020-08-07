1/1
William J. Herman
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - William J. Herman passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born April 26, 1936 in Sioux City, Iowa and was the son of the late Louis and Betty Herman. He graduated from high school in Boys Town, Nebraska. Bill enlisted in the USAF in 1954, and served in Vietnam from 1964-1965, and once again, as a commissioned officer, from 1969-1970. He entered the Anesthesia Residency Program at Wilford Hall Medical Center in San Antonio, TX in 1971. Bill retired as a Major in February 1982, after proudly serving on active duty for 22 1/2 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Judith Herman; his children, Chris Herman and wife Jeanne, Andrea Dapkus and husband Jerry, Eric Herman, Jennifer Cook and husband Dan; step-son, Scott Frazier, step-daughter, Kimberly Gravel and husband Micah; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. service arrangements will be announced in the near future. In memory of Bill, donations can be made to: Paralyzed Veterans of America or Wounded Warrior Project.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved