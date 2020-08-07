McAllen - William J. Herman passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born April 26, 1936 in Sioux City, Iowa and was the son of the late Louis and Betty Herman. He graduated from high school in Boys Town, Nebraska. Bill enlisted in the USAF in 1954, and served in Vietnam from 1964-1965, and once again, as a commissioned officer, from 1969-1970. He entered the Anesthesia Residency Program at Wilford Hall Medical Center in San Antonio, TX in 1971. Bill retired as a Major in February 1982, after proudly serving on active duty for 22 1/2 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Judith Herman; his children, Chris Herman and wife Jeanne, Andrea Dapkus and husband Jerry, Eric Herman, Jennifer Cook and husband Dan; step-son, Scott Frazier, step-daughter, Kimberly Gravel and husband Micah; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. service arrangements will be announced in the near future. In memory of Bill, donations can be made to: Paralyzed Veterans of America
or Wounded Warrior Project
.