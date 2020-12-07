Weslaco - Yolanda R. Guerra, 63, a daughter of our King, Jesus Christ, a beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and a friend to many, left this earth to be crowned by God in Heaven on Friday, December 4, 2020. Yolanda was born May 21, 1957, in Edcouch, TX to Santiago & Antonia C. Rodriguez. She is preceded in death by her parents & 2 brothers, Ruben Rodriguez & Ricardo Rodriguez. Yolanda is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, George Guerra of Weslaco, TX; 2 sons, George Guerra, Jr. (Stacey), Eric Guerra (Nicole), both of Spicewood, TX; 1 brother, Joe Rodriguez (Beatriz) of Edinburg, TX; 4 sisters, Hortencia Gonzalez of Edinburg, TX, Berta Reyes (Conrado) of Edcouch, TX, Blanca Gonzalez of McAllen, TX & Maricela Lozano (Raul) of Elsa, TX. Also surviving are her loving grandchildren, Lucas Johnson, Marley Olivia Guerra, Jacob Diego Guerra, Deacon Cash Guerra, & Avery Grace Guerra. Yolanda, a strong woman of God, was a visionary, a strong tower, a praying warrior, and an intercessor for the Kingdom of God here on earth. She boldly professed the Holy Word of God with the faith of a child, interceding unselfishly for others and knew the miraculous power our Lord. We witnessed many occasions when she would stop and pray for the sick around her. She was unique in her approach to life, finding laughter and bringing joy to our lives and warmed the hearts of many. She was a friend, so real and true, making us "better" when life was "bitter." Yolanda was a pillar of God when she witnessed the pain and suffering of others. Even during times of her own troubles, she never failed to stop and pray for her husband, family, and friends. She had a deep love for her husband, her two sons, her two daughters-in-law, and her grandchildren. Before her passing, she spoke of her unfailing love for them and her fear of leaving them behind. Yolanda shared with us "I am not afraid of dying, for I know I am going with my Lord." She held on to the promises of God, "Do not fear for I have redeemed you. I have summoned you by name. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you. And when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned. The flames will not set you ablaze. For I am the Lord, your God, the Holy one of Israel, your Savior. -Isaiah 43:1-3. Yolanda found the bright side of life and was blessed with a wonderful husband of 45 years who loved and cherished her. Sweethearts from high school, who together in one accord, loved cried, and laughed as one, united in soul and spirit. She was truly blessed and was a blessing unto all who knew her. Yolanda's goal in life, even beyond her unwavering love for her family, was to honor and serve the Lord. Worshiping God with her second family, Pastor Elias Trevino and First Lady Diana Trevino, Brother Mario and Sister Jemima Trevino, Robert and Irene Salas, Mark and Linda Russell, Pastor Joel and Linda Montes, was inevitably her joyful past time. Yolanda insisted that we all love, serve, and honor our Father, the creator. The twinkling of her illuminating light will never die out, just like we will always lovingly remember her. "Lord, into your hands we commend her spirit unto your bosom." Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, December 7, 2020, with a 6:00 p.m. prayer service at Family Life Ministries, 2403 W. Mile 10 N. in Weslaco. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Family Life Ministries. Officiating will be Rev. Elias Treviño, Pastor. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Rolando Lozano, Jorge Lozano, Marco Antonio Lozano, Vidal Rodriguez, Michael Reyes & Orlando Rodriguez. Arrangements are under the direction of Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc., 2602 N. Texas Ave., Weslaco, TX (956) 969-1461.