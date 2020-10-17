1/1
Eula-Jean Burgess
St. Louis, Michigan Eula-Jean "Sis" Burgess was born November 15, 1925 in Bertha, Minnesota to Harold and Flora (Hazelton) Bryan. She entered Heaven on October 13, 2020 at the age of 94. Her family moved to Flint, Michigan in 1930. She married Jim (Reverend James Burgess) on February 5, 1944. Together they served many churches in Michigan and Kansas until his passing in 2007. They were married for 63 years. She is the loving mother of Pat Tucker, Bob Burgess and John Burgess; Grandmother of Bonnie Naessens, Sherry Behrendt, Aaron Burgess, Scott Tucker and Kent Burgess; and sister of Margaret "Sie" Tucker. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, extended family and loving friends. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, 520 E. Mt. Home Ave., with Chaplain Steve Ezop officiating. A private burial will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Flint, MI. Visitation will begin Tuesday at the funeral home at 12:00 PM until the time of service.

Published in Morning Sun from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
