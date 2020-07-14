Mable Marcides (Cides) Osborn, age 88, of Remus, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She passed peacefully at the home of her sister and brother-in-law, in Mt. Pleasant where she had spent the past several months. Funeral services will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Benjamen Evers officiating. The family will receive friends the day of the service from noon to 2 p.m. Interment of ashes will take place in the Broomfield Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 23. Mable (Cides) was born February 11, 1932, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Finnan and Dorotha (Judge) Cuthbert. She married Benjamin F. Osborn on February 20, 1950. Cides and Ben loved hunting, fishing, camping, and travelling and enjoyed a trip to Alaska, while camping along the way. She enjoyed baking, sewing, reading and crocheting. She shared her crocheting talents by making sets of hats and mittens for children in need. She worked for many years at Ferro Manufacturing and also briefly at Elmore’s Furniture store. She was blessed to be with the love of her life and best friend for nearly 66 years before his passing in 2016. Mable (Cides) is survived by two sisters, Evelyn Isanhart of Barryton, Michigan, Berneice (Russell) Rolston of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, and a brother, John Cuthbert, of Sears, Michigan. Several nieces and nephews including Debra Struthers, Brenda Rolston, Archie Isanhart, Bonnie (Roger) Potter, Shari Mester, and Carla Cuthbert. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Kay Elaine Osborn, her parents and husband. You may view Mable’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com