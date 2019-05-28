David "Bouma" Keith Cook, Jr. died on May 4, 2019 at his home in New Orleans. David was born on July 1, 1983 to David and Cheryl Cook. David was a loving child that loved his mother very much and was protective of the girls in his family. Throughout his life, he had a big heart and was very giving and caring. He would literally give the clothes off his back if he knew if would help someone. He loved animals, sports, food, and anything New Orleans. David's love for New Orleans was centered on the culture and music. He loved many types of music, but mostly he loved to rap and sing. David worked as a hopper for Richard's Disposal and loved every minute of it. He would call himself the "pack man" whenever he was on the packer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sharing stories, and telling jokes. He was born an Italian and was proud of it. He loved his life as a proud brother and a proud father. He was always charming, and had a beautiful smile that would light up any room. David's favorite thing to do was weightlifting. There was only one thing that he loved more than anything else: his family. David leaves behind his mother, Cheryl Bianchini Cook; his father, David Keith Cook Sr.; his sister, Melonie Cook Matthews; his fiancé, Lauren Haynes; his son, Kane Jeffrey Cook; his step-daughter, Hailey Haynes; a niece and nephew that he was very proud of and a host of aunts and cousins who loved him and will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Dominick Bianchini, and his grandmother, Barbara Vice Bianchini. Services were private, and inurnment was held in St. Louis Cemetery No. 3, New Orleans. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to June 2, 2019