David Luke Speed departed this life on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 59. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Avondale, LA. Beloved husband of Toni Speed. David's memory is cherished by his loving son Jeremy David Speed, and his mother Lynne. Devoted grandfather of Demond and Jawan. Son of Hester Mae Speed and the late Walter Speed. Brother of Tyrone (Ann) Speed of Lacey, WA., Stanley (Linda) Speed, Emanuel Speed, Michael Speed, Barbara Ann Taylor, Vincenne Speed, Tegre Lemon, and the late Norris "Shorty" Prevost and Graylin Speed, also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Davis Mortuary Service 6820 Westbank Expressway Marrero, LA on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 8:30a.m. until service time at the above named parlor. Interment: Will Be Private.