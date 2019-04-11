The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Resources
More Obituaries for David Speed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Luke Speed

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Luke Speed Obituary
David Luke Speed departed this life on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 59. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Avondale, LA. Beloved husband of Toni Speed. David's memory is cherished by his loving son Jeremy David Speed, and his mother Lynne. Devoted grandfather of Demond and Jawan. Son of Hester Mae Speed and the late Walter Speed. Brother of Tyrone (Ann) Speed of Lacey, WA., Stanley (Linda) Speed, Emanuel Speed, Michael Speed, Barbara Ann Taylor, Vincenne Speed, Tegre Lemon, and the late Norris "Shorty" Prevost and Graylin Speed, also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Davis Mortuary Service 6820 Westbank Expressway Marrero, LA on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 8:30a.m. until service time at the above named parlor. Interment: Will Be Private. To view and sign the guestbook please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
Download Now