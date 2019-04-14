Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Aarons "Granny G" Hildalgo. View Sign

Marjorie "Granny G" Aarons Hidalgo passed away on April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nash Hidalgo. Mother of Katherine H. Weaver (William Jr.), Barbara H. Guillot (Curtis Sr.), and Carmen H. Rodrigue (Harvey). Grandmother of Billy Weaver, Delaney Weaver (Bethany), Curt Guillot, Jr. (Jessica), Keith Guidroz, Jr. (Mandy), Brittany Usie (Paul) and the late Lyle Guillot. Great-grandmother of Lyla, Cailyn, Jaiden, Kendall, Kenzie, and Zowie. Daughter of the late Marvin Aarons and Katherine Christensen Aarons. Sister of Mary June Ketterling (late Kett), Butch Aarons (Joyce), Connie Satermo (Steve), and the late Leonard Aarons. Age 84 years, a native of Oakes, ND and a resident of Marrero, LA. Marjorie retired from West Jefferson High School after 33 years of service and spent 10 years with Rose Garden Lapalco. She was a highly devoted mother and grandmother to everyone and will be deeply missed by all. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Visitation will be Wednesday morning from 9 AM until 11 AM.

