Paul Joseph Blaum, 76, of Covington, Louisiana, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 1st at St Tammany Hospital after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. Paul, who was loved by many, was a top salesman for 32 years with 3M Corporation, and was a co-owner of Cafe Banquette in New Orleans and Dixie's in the French Quarter. He was a former Mr. New Orleans, a proud St. Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaw graduate from the Class of 1960 and a graduate from the University of Southern Mississippi. A generous supporter of numerous charities and a lover of both art and artists alike, Paul was an advocate for the support of small business and community and was a loyal patron of downtown Covington. Paul, beloved husband of Mary Kay Derryberry for 47 years, was preceded in death by his parents Valentine Blaum and Otillia Huber, sisters Delores Mayard, Theresa Boucree and brother Gene Blaum and is survived by his sister Marie Adams. Paul is also survived by multiple nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Visitation is Friday, June 7th, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at St. Peter Catholic Church, 125 East 19th Ave., Covington, LA with a Catholic Mass at 1:00 PM. A reception will follow in the Great Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 203 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fairhaven Children's Home, 21066 Fairhaven Road, Covington, LA 70435 are appreciated.