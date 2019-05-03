Velma Nicholas Keller of Hahnville passed away peacefully at her home with her family on Thursday, May 2, 2019. She is survived by her children Lloyd Keller Jr., (Debra), Shally Young (Steve), Gina Hymel (Danny), Mary Bourgeois (Mark), and her grandchildren Chad Keller (Courtney), Michele Hebert (Jacob), Eddie Hymel (Amy), Tony Bourgeois (Emily), Daniele Kitchen (David), Melanie Hymel, Amanda Falcon (James), Michael Young (Faron) and 10 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Keller Sr. "Snipe", her parents, Elphage and Louise Nicholas, and her brothers, Whitney, Larry, and Elmore Nicholas. Family is invited to attend a wake at H.C. Alexander Funeral Home, 821 Fourth St. Norco, LA, on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 9 AM. Private church services at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and private graveside services afterwards. The Keller family would like to thank Debra Burton and Gwen Butler for their loving care, wonderful neighbors and friends for their help and support, St. Joseph Hospice and St. Charles Parish Hospital (Ochsner) doctors, nurses and staff. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 6, 2019