The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.C. Alexander Funeral Home
821 Fourth St
Norco, LA 70079
(985) 764-6249
Resources
More Obituaries for Velma Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma Nicholas Keller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Velma Nicholas Keller Obituary
Velma Nicholas Keller of Hahnville passed away peacefully at her home with her family on Thursday, May 2, 2019. She is survived by her children Lloyd Keller Jr., (Debra), Shally Young (Steve), Gina Hymel (Danny), Mary Bourgeois (Mark), and her grandchildren Chad Keller (Courtney), Michele Hebert (Jacob), Eddie Hymel (Amy), Tony Bourgeois (Emily), Daniele Kitchen (David), Melanie Hymel, Amanda Falcon (James), Michael Young (Faron) and 10 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Keller Sr. "Snipe", her parents, Elphage and Louise Nicholas, and her brothers, Whitney, Larry, and Elmore Nicholas. Family is invited to attend a wake at H.C. Alexander Funeral Home, 821 Fourth St. Norco, LA, on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 9 AM. Private church services at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and private graveside services afterwards. The Keller family would like to thank Debra Burton and Gwen Butler for their loving care, wonderful neighbors and friends for their help and support, St. Joseph Hospice and St. Charles Parish Hospital (Ochsner) doctors, nurses and staff. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.C. Alexander Funeral Home
Download Now