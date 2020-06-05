Or Copy this URL to Share

Arlene Carman, 92, of Louisville, formerly of Buffalo, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Norton Women and Children's Hospital in Louisville.



Survivors include a sister, Lillian Allen.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Sid Lewis officiating. Burial follows in Mount Tabor Cemetery.



Visitation begins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store