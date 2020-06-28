\Daniel Gonzales, 77, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Gonzales was retired from the United States Army, a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served as a Special Forces medic and also was retired from civil service at Fort Knox. His memberships include American Legion Post No. 113, Elizabethtown, and V.F.W. Post No. 10281, Vine Grove. He also was an avid golfer, bowler and master fisherman.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, June Gonzales of Radcliff; four children, Michael Anthony and his wife, Suzanne, of Pennsylvania, Scott Barnett and his wife, Dee, of Virginia, Cassie Marie and her husband, Gordon, of South Dakota and Trinka Lynn of Radcliff; 10 grandchildren; two brothers, Renee Torres and Andy Delgado; two sisters, Mary Hernandez and Ada Hunter.
A graveside service with military honors is at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Mr. Gonzales was retired from the United States Army, a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served as a Special Forces medic and also was retired from civil service at Fort Knox. His memberships include American Legion Post No. 113, Elizabethtown, and V.F.W. Post No. 10281, Vine Grove. He also was an avid golfer, bowler and master fisherman.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, June Gonzales of Radcliff; four children, Michael Anthony and his wife, Suzanne, of Pennsylvania, Scott Barnett and his wife, Dee, of Virginia, Cassie Marie and her husband, Gordon, of South Dakota and Trinka Lynn of Radcliff; 10 grandchildren; two brothers, Renee Torres and Andy Delgado; two sisters, Mary Hernandez and Ada Hunter.
A graveside service with military honors is at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 28 to Jul. 1, 2020.