Daniel Gonzales
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
\Daniel Gonzales, 77, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Gonzales was retired from the United States Army, a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served as a Special Forces medic and also was retired from civil service at Fort Knox. His memberships include American Legion Post No. 113, Elizabethtown, and V.F.W. Post No. 10281, Vine Grove. He also was an avid golfer, bowler and master fisherman.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, June Gon­zales of Radcliff; four children, Michael Anthony and his wife, Suzanne, of Pennsylvania, Scott Barnett and his wife, Dee, of Virginia, Cassie Marie and her husband, Gordon, of South Dakota and Trinka Lynn of Radcliff; 10 grandchildren; two brothers, Renee Torres and Andy Delgado; two sisters, Mary Hernandez and Ada Hunter.

A graveside service with military honors is at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 28 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved