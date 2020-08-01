1/
Jeraldine Lewis Polk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeraldine Lewis Polk, 90, of Radcliff, was called home by God on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, while at Signature Healthcare at North Hardin in Radcliff.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her husband, George Polk of Radcliff; a son, Wally Lewis and his wife, Louise, of Bolivar, Tennessee; her daughter, Debra Jarmon of Radcliff; two granddaughters, Teneshia Lewis of Atlanta, Georgia, Contessa Hamer of Columbus, Ohio; three grandsons, Michael Perkins and his wife, NaShunda of Chicago and Brandon Lewis and his wife, Crystal, and Bernard Lewis, all of Atlanta; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The funeral for Mrs. Polk is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial will be private


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 1 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved