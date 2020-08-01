Jeraldine Lewis Polk, 90, of Radcliff, was called home by God on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, while at Signature Healthcare at North Hardin in Radcliff.



She leaves to mourn her passing, her husband, George Polk of Radcliff; a son, Wally Lewis and his wife, Louise, of Bolivar, Tennessee; her daughter, Debra Jarmon of Radcliff; two granddaughters, Teneshia Lewis of Atlanta, Georgia, Contessa Hamer of Columbus, Ohio; three grandsons, Michael Perkins and his wife, NaShunda of Chicago and Brandon Lewis and his wife, Crystal, and Bernard Lewis, all of Atlanta; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.



The funeral for Mrs. Polk is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial will be private





