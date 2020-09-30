1/1
Joyce Ann Soult
1933 - 2020
Joyce Ann Soult, 87, was born June 12, 1933, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at her home in Radcliff, surrounded by her family.

Joyce was a member of the Women's Naval Reserve, WAVES, during the Korean War and retired from Fort Knox National Bank as assistant vice-president and branch manager. She was a devoted member of St. Christopher's Catholic Church and an avid fan of the Louisville Cardinals.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Criste Sciotto; and her two brothers, Ronald and Donald "Bud" Criste.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 59 years, Robert Soult; two sons, David Christopher Soult of Radcliff and Michael Patrick Soult (Allison) of Lexington; three granddaughters whom she treasured, Megan Lucinda, Isabelle Ann and Elinor Braden, all of Lexington; and numerous cousins.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Radcliff. Burial follows in St. Patrick's Cemetery on Fort Knox.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. A prayer service is at 7 p.m. Friday.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky, hosparushealth.org, or another hospice provider.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy times might be asked to wait until others leave before entering. Seating capacity at the church also is reduced. Face coverings are required at the funeral home and mass. The family requests all visitors maintain social distancing and practice frequent hand washing to protect everyone, especially those at high risk.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
