Lloyd George Pusey
Lloyd George Pusey, 76, of Radcliff, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Lloyd was born Nov. 19, 1943, in Tallahassee, Florida, to William and Catherine "Shelly" Pusey. Lloyd served in the U.S. Army and the Air Force. He was an avid member of the Boy Scouts and a Mason.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Pusey; his parents; and a brother, Samuel Pusey.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Janelle Cox and Patricia Studer (James); grandchildren, Brittney, Zachary, Alatha and Takoda; a great-granddaughter, Mia; and a host of other family and friends.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home, Preston Highway at Brooks Road, Shep­herds­ville, with burial to follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central.

Friends and family may pay their respects from 10 a.m. Oct. 6 until time of service at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 28 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
