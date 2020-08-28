1/1
Mark Steven Cleaver
Mark Steven Cleaver, 59, of Radcliff, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.

Mr. Cleaver was preceded in death by his father, David R. Cleaver.

Survivors include his wife, Gayla Cleaver; three children, Steven Cox, Shontia Cox and Darah Powell (Brandon); his mother, Shirley A. Kinnard; five siblings, Rebecca Cleaver Jackson, Jeffrey Scruggs, Tanya Kinnard Lyons (Irvin), Rhonda Kinnard Scruggs and Karen Martindale (Al); five stepchildren, Marcus Haynes, Tyrone Cox, Temekia Cox Ruttley, Derrick Shelton and Danielle Shelton; an aunt, Betty Long; an uncle, Norman Cleaver; six grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

The funeral for Mr. Cleaver is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with the Revs. John Marshall and Shane Stockton officiating. Burial follows in the Elizabethtown City Cemetery.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 28 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
