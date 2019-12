Nancy Biglow, 65, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at her home.She was preceded in death by her parents, Granville and Mamie Rigdon Smith; and an infant daughter, Gayle Biglow.Survivors include her husband, George Biglow; two daughters, Mary Roda (Richard) and Lisa Vaka; a brother, Billy Smith (Glenda); three sisters, Laura Ramsey (Randy), Brenda Bean (Harlan) and Becky Peak (Dennis); and three grandchildren, Paea-i-laie Vaka, Chloe Vaka and Caroline Roda.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.To light a candle of remembrance and leave an online condolence, go totrowbridgefh.com Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.