Nancy Biglow

Obituary
Nancy Biglow, 65, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Granville and Mamie Rigdon Smith; and an infant daughter, Gayle Biglow.

Survivors include her husband, George Biglow; two daughters, Mary Roda (Richard) and Lisa Vaka; a brother, Billy Smith (Glenda); three sisters, Laura Ramsey (Randy), Brenda Bean (Harlan) and Becky Peak (Dennis); and three grandchildren, Paea-i-laie Vaka, Chloe Vaka and Caroline Roda.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019
