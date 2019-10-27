Robert Carl "Tuffy" Brown, 76, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Carl M. Brashear Veterans Center in Radcliff.
A native of Flaherty, he retired from Container Corporation of America in Louisville and was a Vietnam veteran. He was a beloved husband, father and very proud grandpa to his six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl A. and Mary Helen Thomas Brown; a brother, Thomas Steven Brown; a sister, Margaret Sipes; a brother-in-law, Robert Waldrop; and his father- and mother-in-law, John R. and Martha Ruth Jarvis.
Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Carolyn Sue Jarvis Brown; two stepdaughters, Jennifer Jones of Thompson's Station, Tennessee, and Julie Marlow of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Charlie Brown of Vine Grove and Jimmy (Julie) Brown of Lanesville, Indiana; four sisters, Angela Waldrop and Linda (Bob) Lucas of Ekron, Martha Vowels of Elizabethtown and Rosemary (John Merle) Waldrop of Louisville; a brother-in-law, Carroll Sipes of Vine Grove; six grandchildren, Connor and Jackson Payne, Kadyn and Noah Wilson, and Lilly and Tucker Marlow; his Jarvis family by marriage; and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty with the Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 28, 2019