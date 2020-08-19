1/1
Robert "Bob" Escobedo
Robert "Bob" Escobedo, 61, formerly of Radcliff, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, in Lexington.

Mr. Escobedo was a chef, an avid golfer and a fan of University of Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ercilia Escobedo; and a sister, Elizabeth Escobedo.

Survivors include his father, Ski Escobedo and his wife, Hope, of Radcliff; a brother, Rolando "Ron" Escobedo of Illinois; two sisters, Diane Ermi of Georgia and Nora Ann Brandon of Louisiana; and a host of family and friends.

A memorial service for Mr. Escobedo is at noon Saturday, Aug. 22, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Susan Bradish officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
