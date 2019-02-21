Davner Cox



Downsville - Funeral services for Mr. Davner "Bo"Cox, 87, of Downsville, LA will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Holmesville Baptist Church in Downsville, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Kenneth Mills and Rev. Jerry Whitman. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Holmesville Baptist Church Cemetery under direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Farmerville, LA.



Mr. Cox was born on November 25, 1931 in Downsville, LA and passed away on February 19, 2019 in Farmerville, LA. He retired from Louisiana Gas and was a Deacon of Holmesville Baptist Church, member of the Gideons, enjoyed hunting, taking care of his roses, gardening and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He is preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Lucille Cox, son, Billy King, grandsons, Andrew Edward King and Joshua Wade Mims, and sister Hazel Buchanan.



Survivors are his beloved wife of 63 years, Bobbie Cox of Downsville, LA; son, Bobby King and wife Carol; daughter, Donna Lewis and husband Scott; son, John Cox and wife Rhonda, daughter-in law Lou King, all of Downsville, La. grandchildren, Angie, Amanda, Emily, Jonathan, Valerie, Derek, Lane, Harold, and Hunter; and 6 great-grandchildren, Chase, Noah, Grace, Davis, Raleigh and Veda.



Pallbearers will be: Harold Cox, Hunter Cox, Jonathan King, Derek Mims, Lane Mims, Noah Borden, Chase Borden, and Josh McDaniel.



Honorary Pallbearers will be HBC Adult II Sunday School Class members, and Union Camp Gideons.



Memorials may be made to the HBC Church Fund or the Gideon Organization.



