Duncan McRae Jones
Duncan McRae Jones left this earthly life on September 19, 2020 in Lafayette, LA. He was born November 28, 1980 in Metairie, LA to Jerry L. and Shelley Coats Jones. Duncan grew up in the Mer Rouge-Bastrop area among family and friends. He battled with the demon of addition from an early age. Duncan graduated from ULM and Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge, LA. He passed the bar and then became a practicing attorney. Duncan initially worked in the Monroe-West Monroe area but several years ago started his own law practice in his hometown of Bastrop. Duncan loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He was an expert marksman and excellent chef. Duncan especially loved his dog, Kali, and his nephew, Jones.
Survivors are his parents, Jerry L. and Shelley Coats Jones, as well as his maternal grandmother, Bobbie Coats Wondrasch (Frank) of Asheville, NC. Others that mourn Duncan's passing are his sister, Mary Larkin Tait Jones; his favorite nephew, Jones McRae Adams and many extended family and friends.
A private service was held due to current COVID restrictions.
Donations in Duncan's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, St. Andrews Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 65, Mer Rouge, LA 71261, or the charity of your choice
.