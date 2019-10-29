Services
John Marshall "Johnnie" Wright Jr.

Sterlington - Funeral Services for John M. "Johnnie" Wright, Jr., 79, of Sterlington, LA, will be held at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, October 31, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe with Rev. Jimmy Pitson officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, LA.

Mr. Wright was born January 1, 1940, and passed away October 29, 2019. He grew up in Crowville but lived most of his life in Sterlington. He loved old cars and being on the water.

Mr. Wright was preceded in death by his parents, John M. Wright, Sr. and Louise Wright; and sister, Bobbie Vickers.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Wright; daughter, Terri Coleman (Jerry); sister, Carol Doherty; sister-in-law, Shirley Johnson; and numerous friends.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Culp, Rodney Traweek, Mickey Traweek, Todd Traweek, Ward Miller, Alfred Paster and Rusty Vaughn.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Katherine Wilson, Cleve Norell, and Vernon Guy.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Thursday.

Memorials may be made to PAWS of Northeast Louisiana.

Published in The News Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
