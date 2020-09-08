Oliver L. "Dick" Howard
West Monroe - Graveside service for Oliver L. "Dick" Howard will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens with Dr. Woods Watson officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Oliver L. "Dick" Howard was born January 10, 1929, and passed away September 7, 2020 at the age of 91 after a lengthy illness. He was a hardworking husband and father who always provided for his family. Oliver was a well-known member of the community and was a 50-plus years perpetual member of Masonic Lodge 419. He owned several businesses throughout his lifetime and retired from Missouri Pacific RR. His loves included working at the farm with his cows, and time he spent hunting and fishing with his family.
Oliver is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Theresa Howard; parents, Jack and Tinnie Bell Howard; siblings, Lithy Otwell, Gladys McCurry, Jeffie Middleton, Lurline Slocum, Cecil Howard, Richard Howard, Frank Howard, Lavelle Howard, Velton Howard and Doyle Howard.
He is survived by his two children, Randal Howard and wife Stacy, and Rhonda H. Davis and husband Bart; four grandchildren, Oliver Howard and wife Lauren, Jonathan Howard and wife Katherine, Dillon Davis, and Heather Batey and husband Kade; step-grandchildren, Skye Champagne and Morgan Hill; four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Larkin, Patrick and Preston Howard; and four step-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the individuals, professionals and facilities that cared for our father since 2012.
In lieu of flowers please make a tribute donation to the Alzheimer's Association-act.alz.org
in his memory.
