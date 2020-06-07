Matthew John Button



Matthew John Button was born on December 15th, 1983 at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Matt passed away on June 2nd, 2020 at his home in Appleton, Wisconsin.



Matt was a sports enthusiast throughout his life, playing baseball from pee-wee to highschool and enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packer games with his family and girlfriend. Matt loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and hiking with his family. Matt enjoyed spending time with his family and cooking, including Sunday Night cookouts where he could entertain those he loved. Matt had a heart of gold, cared for everyone in his life. Matt would be there for anyone who asked for help, and even those that didn't.



Matt was preceded in death by his mother, Dawn Button, his aunt Darlene Mathison, and his grandparents, (Evelyn, Red, Audrey, and Kenneth). Matt is survived by his father Terry Button, his brother Christopher Button (Janice) and their two children Kendall and Kira, his sister Amanda Button and her four children, Kaden, Hunter, Madison, and Karter, his girlfriend Kayla Van Der Linden, her parents George and Diane Van Der Linden, her brother Drew Van Der Linden, and their beloved dog Dobby, along with many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.



There will be more information regarding his celebration of life in the next couple of days. Please contact the family for the details.









