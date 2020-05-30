Shirley Frost
Berlin - Shirley Ann (Krysak) Frost age 72, of Berlin, passed away Saturday March 28, 2020 with her family by her side.
Funeral services with the mass of Christian Burial will be held June 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at All Saints Parish in Berlin with Father David Greenfield officiating.
Family and friends may visit with the family on Thursday evening, June 4, 2020 from 4-7:00 p.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin.
Private family inurnment will be held at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery of Berlin.
A memorial has been established in Shirley's honor.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, certain precautions will be introduced at both the funeral home and Church. Face masks are required, temperatures will be taken at the door, social distancing, hand sanitizer use will be monitored and respected throughout the visitation and service. Also following the CDC guidelines there will be no luncheon and fellowship following services.
For more information and to view a memorial video tribute, please refer to www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com
Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S. Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050
info@berlinfuneral.com
Berlin - Shirley Ann (Krysak) Frost age 72, of Berlin, passed away Saturday March 28, 2020 with her family by her side.
Funeral services with the mass of Christian Burial will be held June 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at All Saints Parish in Berlin with Father David Greenfield officiating.
Family and friends may visit with the family on Thursday evening, June 4, 2020 from 4-7:00 p.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin.
Private family inurnment will be held at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery of Berlin.
A memorial has been established in Shirley's honor.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, certain precautions will be introduced at both the funeral home and Church. Face masks are required, temperatures will be taken at the door, social distancing, hand sanitizer use will be monitored and respected throughout the visitation and service. Also following the CDC guidelines there will be no luncheon and fellowship following services.
For more information and to view a memorial video tribute, please refer to www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com
Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S. Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050
info@berlinfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 30 to May 31, 2020.