Shirley Pellinger
Shirley Pellinger

Oshkosh - Shirley A. Pellinger, age 80, passed away peacefully with family by her side on May 31, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born to the late Walter and Helen (Perock) Schmidt on August 12, 1939 in Oshkosh, WI. She graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1957 and worked as an administrative assistant at Williams & Williams Law Offices. Shirley married Richard Pellinger on December 27, 1958. During the early years of their marriage, Richard was serving in the United States Air Force, which enabled them to travel and live abroad, first in Germany and later in Taiwan.

Shirley and her husband were members of St Peter's Catholic Church (Most Blessed Sacrament Parish). Shirley loved gardening of all kinds and was an avid reader. She always had a soft spot in her heart for animals, especially her beloved cats. She also enjoyed taking walks, listening to music, and watching the Game Show Network.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Julie Fulkerson; sons, Richard (Clara), Steve, and Tom (Donna) Pellinger; grandchildren, Claire Fulkerson; Mathew, Emily, and Hannah Pellinger; and twins Will and Conor Pellinger. She is further survived by her sisters, Ruth Tulledge and Pat (John) Doemel, and sister-in-law, Gerry Schmidt.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; granddaughter, Michelle Fulkerson; brother, Leo Schmidt; and brother-in-law, Dean Tulledge.

A private memorial service will be celebrated by her family at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish (St Peter's Catholic Church).






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
