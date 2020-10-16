of Waterford; October 7, 2020; age 79; Loving husband of the late Sally Anne; Beloved father of Mathew (Tracy) Knaack, Mitchell (Karen) Knaack and Michelle Seay (Dennis Runyon); Brother of Andy (Sandy) Knaack and the late Carl Knaack. Dear grandfather of Matthew, Nathan, Madison and Miller. Mr. Knaack was retired from General Motors. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Memorials may be made to the Waterford Senior Encore Program. Online guest book



