Art William Minshull

Art William Minshull Obituary
ARTHUR WILLIAM MINSHULL Art was born March 24, 1931 in Olympia, Washington; and passed away April 28, 2019 at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. Art held many different jobs in the construction and building industries. After his retirement from Stoneway Concrete, he went into the construction business with his brother, Dick Minshull as Minshull Brothers Construction. Art was the eighth of nine children born to Alfred and Jenny (Henrickson). He was preceded in death by all 8 of his siblings. Art is survived by his fiancee Gay Leeberg; 1 son, Charles (Cheryl) Minshull; 3 daughters, Candy (Jules) Fauson, Jacki (Harold) Bullington, Patty (Ross) Rockstad; 2 step-sons Dennis (Gayle) Winans, Greg (Deb) Winans; and a step-daughter Sue Keenan. Along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great children. Art was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, wives Cherie and Betty, and daughter LouAnn VanOrnum. At Art's request there will be no service. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater.
Published in The Olympian on June 30, 2019
