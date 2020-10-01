Audrey Finnigan
August 20, 1943 - September 20, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Audrey was born August 20, 1943 to Audy and Ethelyn Wilson in Seattle, WA. She died September 20, 2020 at age 77 in Tacoma. She graduated from Olympia High School in 1961. Audrey attended Washington State University and Centralia Junior College where she met her future husband, Richard Finnigan. They were married in 1967 and resided in the Olympia area until the present. She was preceded in death by her husband. Their daughter, Stacey Finnigan, was born in 1969 and resides in The Netherlands.
Audrey was employed by Washington State Health Care Authority for 54 years and was still working at the time of her death. She enjoyed traveling, knitting, crocheting, reading, and caring for her many cats.
Audrey is survived by her daughter Stacey Finnigan (Lieven Martens) of Tilburg, The Netherlands; her sister Lorna Rife (Marvin) of University Place, WA; her nephew Bradley Rife (Geraldine Sealey Rife) and great niece Mavis Rife of Brooklyn, New York.
A funeral service under Covid restrictions is planned for Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Mills and Mills Funeral Home in Tumwater. Masks and social distancing will be required with a limit of 30 people. Vieing will be at 1 p.m. with the funeral at 2 p.m. Audrey will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery next to her husband, Richard.
Donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society
