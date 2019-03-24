Betty W. Germeau Betty W. Germeau, 78, of Centralia, WA, passed away, March19, 2019. She was born, October 30, 1940, in Los Angeles, CA, to the late Gustav and Cora Peterson. She was the eldest of three children. Betty graduated from Mossyrock High Skchool, in 1959. She married William (Bill) A. Davis and they had two children, Christina (Davis) Kaech and Teresa (Resa Davis) Aldrich. Betty and Bill later divorced. She would go on to marry Stanley E. Germeau and they were married for 46 years. Betty had a long career with the Washington State Legislature. She enjoyed politics, art, music, traveling, gardening, family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Cora Peterson and sister Delores Peterson. She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Stanley E. Germeau of Centralia; brother, Roger Peterson of Puyallup; daughters Christina (Steve) Kaech of Pe Ell, Resa (Tom) Aldrich of Kearney, NE; Grandchildren, Trevor (Brittany) Kaech, Whitney (Joseph) Wooster, and Rece Aldrich. Great grandchildren, Barron and Angus Kaech and James Wooster. Special thank you to Centralia Hospital doctors and staff, Sharon Care and My Blue Heaven for all their great care. Funeral services will be held, March 27, 2019, at 11:00 am at Sticklin's Funeral Chapel, 1437 S. Gold St, Centralia, WA 98531. Graveside service will follow at Claquato Cemetary, in Chehalis, WA. Published in The Olympian on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary