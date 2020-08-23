Eleonora Bradford Loving wife, Mother, Oma and Great - Grandmother Elly was born on July 5, 1922, in Auerbach, Germany to Georg and Maria Specht. She lived in Germany until she met a handsome, young soldier named Harold Bradford. They married in 1950, and she joined him on their adventure with the U.S. Army. They welcomed 3 children, Rosi, Gaby and Angi, and eventually settled in Olympia. They also welcomed grandchildren Karin, Jenny and Blake, and great-granddaughter Syndee. Elly loved to cook, bake and entertain friends with her German traditions. She was also very musically talented and played the piano. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church for over 50 years. She went to be with the Lord on August 15, 2020, and will be greatly missed. Her family is thankful God blessed us with a loving, kind and gracious Mom who will remain in our hearts forever. A celebration of Elly's life will be held at 10:30 on August 24, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store