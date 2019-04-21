Ernest Muzatko Ernest "Babe" Muzatko went to be with the Lord on January 24, 2019 at the age of 94 in Lacey, Washington. He went peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was married to his "precious" wife, Elsie Wiedekamp, for 68 years. The most important things to him were serving God by helping others. He will always be remembered for his unconditional love, and his generous and self-sacrificing nature. He often said, "I am blessed," and he always had a joyful spirit. He is survived by his wife Elsie; daughters, Mindy, Jill and Robyn; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on April 27, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia, WA 98501. I lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's for the Kairos Prison Ministry. To read the full obituary, go to www.FuneralAlternatives.org. Published in The Olympian on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary