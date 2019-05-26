Mary Beth Austin Mary Beth Austin passed away due to cancer on May 17, 2019 in Tumwater, Washington. She was born April 24, 1945 to Bob and Dee Evans in Amarillo, Texas. Over the years, she also lived in Snohomish and Renton, Washington, and Bonner's Ferry, Idaho. Mary attended Cathcart and Snohomish High School. She married Russell E. Austin on January 15, 1963 in Bonner's Ferry. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and friend. She was strong, kind, fun-loving, and had a beautiful smile. She loved horses, hot rods, home improvement projects, gardening, shopping, and Boston Terriers. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Austin and Kathy Britton; three grandchildren, Kyle, Johnny, and Bryson; brother, Bobby Noel Evans Jr.; and sister, Susan Fant. She also leaves behind her fur babies, Charlie and Zoe. Mary was predeceased by her husband and best friend, Russell. There will be a celebration of life for family and friends on Saturday, June 22, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Lake Riley in Arlington, Washington. Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org. Published in The Olympian on May 26, 2019