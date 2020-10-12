Martha A. SchaeferMarch 3, 1929 - October 3, 2020Martha Ann (Keller) Schaefer, former Plymouth resident presently residing in Granger, died on Oct. 3, following a brief illness. Her greatest desire was to live to 100, instead she received her angel wings at 91 years of age.She was born on March 3, 1929 to Cyril Parker Keller and Wanda Crystal (Hayes-Haddock) Keller. She graduated with the Class of 1947 from Lincoln High School in Plymouth.Martha and Louis F. Schaefer, Jr. of LaPaz, were united in marriage on Sept. 14, 1947 in the Evangelical United Brethren Parsonage in Plymouth, the bride's childhood church. They resided in South Bend, during their early years of marriage, close to Louie's employment.Early in their marriage Martha was a stay-at-home mom and homemaker while learning to drive Louie's '46 Chevy without a driver's license. That is, until her father-in-law, Louis Sr., Safety Director for Norwalk Truck Lines and one of her husband's bosses, strongly suggested it would be a good idea for her to get a driver's license. Whereupon she walked into the local license bureau and pronounced she had lost her license and was given a license in short order – now, those truly were the "Good Old Days"! So Martha was legal, had a driver's license but she still couldn't drive in reverse, always pulling into a parking spot so she could pull straight out.Martha became a member of Delta Theta Tau Sorority in the summer of 1947 following graduation, maintaining her membership while living in South Bend and transferring to the local Zeta Zeta Chapter when the family moved back to Plymouth in 1953. In addition to serving as President of the Washington School PTA, she was also a Blue Bird/Camp Fire Leader for over seven years where she became known as "Smitty" in lieu of Mrs. Schaefer ("Mrs. Schaefer, Mrs. Schaefer, Mrs. Schaefer") to several dozen girls at both Washington and Jefferson elementary schools leading them in community projects, touring Schlosser Bros. Creamy, Walter E. Price Abattoir, the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. (all of Plymouth), and Kreamo Bakery (South Bend), and taking them on overnight camping/bicycle trips to Lake of the Woods (Bremen) and Twin Lakes (Plymouth) – all while puzzling over a camper's packed lunch of hot cantaloupe and cold pizza … especially since she herself enjoyed picnics so much regardless the time of year. She could always find something to throw into the picnic basket and be on the road even if it meant hot cocoa in the thermos. Martha was also a Life Member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 1162 of Plymouth.Martha started working at the age of 14 and worked at Ruggles' Drug Store, Shutlz Bros. and Derf Jewelers through high school. Upon returning to Plymouth she went to work in the retail grocery industry, first at Dolan's Grocery Store on West Jefferson Street in Plymouth for thirteen years and later retiring after 26 years from Annis IGA Finer Foods in LaPaz, IN, working in the produce and meat departments and also as a cashier. She always said she only went back to work to help pay for a '53 Chevy but after 39 years in the grocery business and several cars later, that darn old Chevy never did get paid off!The family enjoyed many wonderful vacations to Mackinaw City and Mackinac Island, Mich., checking the yearly bridge progress linking St. Ignace to Mackinaw City. Martha and Louie would also enjoy Hawaii as a vacation spot for many years, and would later spend their retirement winters in Gulf Shores, Ala. taking in the southern hospitality and sunshine, making local front page coverage of the Foley, Ala. newspaper as "snowbirds" enjoying Alabama's sandy white beaches before its popularity and rising condos became the spot to be. During her retirement Martha discovered and enjoyed genealogy, becoming the family historian. Researching both the Keller and Schaefer families throughout Indiana and Ohio reading countless ancestry papers, sorting family photograph albums, searching endless county courthouse records, and dragging Louie through various cemeteries resulting in the compilation and updating of family books for each respective sibling.Martha is survived by her daughter, Pamela J. Mabry, of Granger, with whom she made her home for the past nine years. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Lloyd and Allen Keller, sister, Cynthia Cook, and sons-in-law, Edward L. Mabry, Jr., and Duane F. Brown.Martha always said that once you got your feet wet in the Yellow River, regardless the wanderlust, you always came back home. She had a life-long love affair with the City of Plymouth; welcome back home Martha.Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, private services will be held. Martha will be buried next to her husband at New Oakhill Cemetery.Contributions in memory of Martha A. Schaefer may be donated to Marshall County Humane Society, Inc., PO Box 22, Plymouth Ind. 46563 or Center for Hospice.